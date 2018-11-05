Patanjali enters into apparel industry

After entering into dairy business earlier this year, now aims to get into the garments and industry.

Yoga Guru Ramdev-led company now plans to open at least 100 stores across by the end of this financial year, with an eye on augmenting Swadeshi products.

Inaugurating the first store ' Paridhan' in on Monday, said the of his company will give a fillip to 'Swadeshi' (Made in India) products.

"Western brands dominate the fashion industry. This initiative by us will boost the Swadeshi products," he said, adding that the (MRP) of the products sold in is very low as compared to other brands.

He also said that Patanjali Paridhan will support the Khadi initiative.

"Soon, consumers will be able to buy Patanjali products online," he added.

The flagship store, with men's, women's and kids wear, was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, with brands under three categories- Livefit, Aastha and Sanskar.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and were also present at the launch.

