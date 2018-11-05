INS Arihant's success big step towards strengthening national security: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the success of INS Arihant is a big step towards strengthening India's security.
"The success of INS Arihant is a big step towards strengthening national security. For the country's enemies, it is an open challenge," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the crew of INS Arihant which returned from its first deterrence patrol, completing the establishment of the country's nuclear triad.
The Prime Minister underlined that a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour and the success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail.
With the accomplishment of INS Arihant, the Prime Mimnister said, the festival of Dhanteras got more special.
The Prime Minister congratulated the crew and all those involved in the achievement which puts India among a handful of countries having the capability to design, construct and operate Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine.
Drawing a comparison with the festival of light, Diwali, Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that just as light dispels darkness and fear, INS Arihant will be the harbinger of fearlessness for the country.
The Prime Minister had stated that the people of India aspire for a 'Shaktimaan Bharat' (Strong India) and building a New India. They have strived tirelessly to overcome all challenges in this path. He stressed that a strong India will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of over a billion Indians and will also be an important pillar for global peace and stability, especially in a world full of uncertainties and concerns.
As a responsible nation, India has put in place a robust nuclear command and control structure, effective safety assurance architecture and strict political control, under its Nuclear Command Authority. It remains committed to the doctrine of Credible Minimum Deterrence and No First Use, as enshrined in the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security in its meeting chaired by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on January 4, 2003.
