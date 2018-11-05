INS Arihant's success big step towards strengthening national security: PM Modi

on Monday said that the success of is a big step towards strengthening India's security.

"The success of is a big step towards strengthening security. For the country's enemies, it is an open challenge," said while addressing the crew of which returned from its first deterrence patrol, completing the establishment of the country's nuclear triad.

underlined that a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour and the success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail.

With the accomplishment of INS Arihant, the Prime Mimnister said, the festival of Dhanteras got more special.

congratulated the crew and all those involved in the achievement which puts among a handful of countries having the capability to design, construct and operate Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine.

Drawing a comparison with the festival of light, Diwali, Prime Minister expressed hope that just as light dispels darkness and fear, INS Arihant will be the harbinger of fearlessness for the country.

had stated that the people of aspire for a 'Shaktimaan Bharat' (Strong India) and building a New They have strived tirelessly to overcome all challenges in this path. He stressed that a strong India will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of over a billion Indians and will also be an important pillar for global peace and stability, especially in a world full of uncertainties and concerns.

As a responsible nation, India has put in place a robust nuclear command and control structure, effective safety assurance architecture and strict political control, under its It remains committed to the doctrine of Credible Minimum Deterrence and No First Use, as enshrined in the decision taken by the in its meeting chaired by then Prime Minister on January 4, 2003.

