IED blast: Mortal remains of Major V Nair brought to his hometown, Army pays tribute

The mortal remains of Shashi V Nair, who was killed in an (IED) blast in Nowshera on Friday, were brought to his home here in Khadakwasla on Sunday.

The bid an emotional adieu to the and paid tributes to him, remembering his sacrifices for the nation.

A soldier Rifleman Jivan Gurung was also killed in the similar attack that took place along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

According to the PRO, Nair and Gurung, who got grievously injured, were immediately provided medical aid after the incident on Friday. However, the duo later succumbed to their

The IED attack was planted by the Border Action Team of the with the aid from militants on the LoC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)