Rajasthan: Woman alleges forced conversion

A woman from the district has alleged of being blackmailed and converted to after signing a fake

The lady hailing from Barmer has filed a complaint alleging that she was blackmailed and taken by a man to Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, nine months ago.

The victim also claimed that she was made to sign fake marriage documents and was being sent to

Recalling her ordeal, the victim said, "I was made to sign a blank paper, which later became a marriage document. I was forced to accept and beaten up when refused. They planned to send me to When I got chance I booked a ticket to home."

Speaking about the case, Barmer's of Police, Rashi Dogra said, " has to go to Jammu and Kashmir, so the investigation is taking time. She will get justice".

The victim also alleged that the police is yet to record her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and demanded protection.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)