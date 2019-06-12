JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

'Rocketman' banned in Samoa for depictions of homosexuality
Business Standard

Illegal mining case: CBI raids at SP leader Gayatri Prajapati's house in Amethi

ANI  |  Politics 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at 22 places in Uttar Pradesh, including the residence of former minister Gayatri Prajapati, in Amethi connection with a case of illegal sand mining between 2012 and 2016.

The probe agency in January had filed a case against 11 people under Section 379, 384, 420, 511 of IPC and Section 13(2) and Section 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

On January 5, the CBI had carried out searches on 12 locations in the districts of Hamirpur, Jalon, Noida, Kanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and in Delhi. Residences of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders were also raided by the organisation in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 13:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU