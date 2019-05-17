JUST IN
Business Standard

IMD predicts heat wave across AP, Telangana

ANI  |  General News 

Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heat wave across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the coming week with temperatures hovering between 45 to 47 degrees Celsius.

Indian Metrological Department predicted a rise of normal temperatures 1.6degC to 3.0degC) over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana especially during 18 and 20 May, which is likely to prevail next week too.

Local Weather Report for Hyderabad forecasts average temperature of 42 degree Celsius for the coming week.

Visakhapatnam, the largest city of Andhra Pradesh is expected to witness some relief with partly cloudy over the week with rains and thunderstorms.

A social worker Satyanarayana has been distributing butter milk and millet soup to passers-by for the last 15 years in the summers in view of the scorching heat in the city.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 23:24 IST

