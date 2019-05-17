Rain lashes parts of Delhi, 11 flights diverted

Light rain lashed parts of the capital on Friday evening bringing respite from the heat but the cloudy caused the diversion of as many as 11 flights from the till 9. 30 pm, officials said.

"There is air congestion due to bad A total of 11 diversions between 2100 hours and 2130 hours, and between 1630 hours and 1730 hours have been done," airport officials said.

AirVistara in a travel update said: "Due to bad in New Delhi, UK 940 from to has been diverted to "

Meanwhile, according to the MeT Department, the weather in the capital is expected to remain pleasant on Saturday with the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to stay around 36 degree and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

The weather department has warned of hail precipitation over and nearby areas of Meerut, Modinagar, Loni, Khair, and at isolated places of the capital.

There was also a sudden spell of rain in parts of and hailstorm caused a huge vehicular traffic jam in Shimla.

