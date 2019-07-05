IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttrakhand, MP and UP

Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The forecasting agency has also predicted rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is highly likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh. Lightning is predicted in Bihar.

Besides, rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea and Gujarat coast.

