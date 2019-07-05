Telangana: Father of soldier, who posted video on land grabbing, missing

The father of an Indian Army soldier has gone missing, days after a video posted by the latter on a land grabbing case went viral on social media.

A few weeks ago, a video had surfaced on social media of the Army soldier, Sappeta Swamy, where he was talking about the threat to his kin over a land grabbing case.

Speaking to ANI, Kamareddy Police said Swamy lodged a complaint stating that his father Sai Reddy (50) is missing since last Sunday. "He is suspecting that few land grabbers have kidnapped his father for posting a video about land grabbing issue," police said.

In the viral video, Swamy, who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir, had addressed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, claiming that six acres of his land had been grabbed by a person named P Anjaneyulu, adding that the latter is threatening his parents.

After the video was posted, police said an internal inquiry was conducted, during which it was revealed that the land belonged to Anjaneyulu and not Swamy.

Police stated that a dispute over the land has been going on for the last four years between Swamy's father and another person Sangareddy. Sangareddy filed a case in Kamareddy court and the judicature had given the decision of ownership in his favour, after which he sold the land to Anjaneyulu.

Sai Reddy was asked to approach a civil court to settle the matter, police said.

