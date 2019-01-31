ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be played in India

-
ALSO READ
World T20 rechristened as ICC T20 World Cup
Extremely difficult to pick a winner in 2019 World Cup: ICC CEO
ICC approves 50-over league-based qualification structure for World Cup
PCB trying to convince Cricket Australia for two-match ODI series in Pakistan
Moin Khan backs Pakistan for World Cup glory
-
International Cricket Council CEO and former South Africa cricketer David Richardson on Thursday announced that the 13th edition of Men's Cricket World Cup will be played in India in 2023.
Speaking at an event, Richardson said: "There is so much to look forward to. We have two T20 events (Women and Men) in Australia in 2020, followed by the first Test Championship final. Then we have Women's World Cup in New Zealand in 2021, Under 19 World Cup. And of course then we have two events in India - the next T20 World Cup at the end of 2021 and the Men's World Cup itself in 2023."
In forthcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 scheduled in England and Wales, ten best teams in the world will fight in a very competitive tournament.
When asked about his preferred team, the former South Africa wicket-keeper batsman said: "India are playing really well and England have probably got their best one-day team that they could have for many years. There is no expectation on South Africa this time to do anything. So, they will just do something and then showcase at the end. We are really looking forward to the event."
The much-awaited ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled from May 30 to July 14.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU