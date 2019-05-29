In a first, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

-
President of Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Mohan Prasad Thapliyal on Wednesday left for national capital as Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him for the swearing-in-ceremony, scheduled to be held at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Thapliyal is the first officer of BKTC, who received an invitation to the Prime Minister's oath-taking ceremony. The committee said the invite is an honour to them.
BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham.
He said he will invite Prime Minister Modi to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath temple again.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister had visited Badrinath and Kedarnath temples and paid offerings to Lords Shiva and Badri. He also took stock of the Kedarnath re-development project and prayed for the welfare of the country.
