Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian

-
ALSO READ
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Shopian
Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Shopian
Two bodies recovered from Shopian encounter site, search ops underway
Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security personnel in Shopian
-
An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The area has been cordoned off as the exchange of fire is currently underway.
Earlier, three terrorists were killed in an encounter between the security forces and terrorists after a search operation was launched here.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU