Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Shopian

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The area has been cordoned off as the exchange of fire is currently underway.

Earlier, three terrorists were killed in an encounter between the security forces and terrorists after a search operation was launched here.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 22:14 IST

