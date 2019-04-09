In a first, Nepal's Gyalzen peak scaled by 3 climbers

Achieving a momentous feat, a group of three climbers successfully became the first mountaineers to scale Nepal's untouched Gyalzen Peak in the Jugal Himal on Tuesday, according to

"It is the very first time that the mountain has experienced human footfall. The trio has successfully made it to the top of the previously known Virgin Mountain of Nepal," Shrestha told ANI over the phone.

Maya Gurung, and set out to conquer the 6,151-metre tall peak last Friday, as part of a team of six, which included the grandchildren of mountaineering icon Tenzing Norgay.

Adverse weather conditions and incessant rainfall forced a few of the members to be airlifted, while the helicopter replenished the trio with basic necessities.

Even though the 6,151-metre summit is located in district which is around 145 kilometres from Kathmandu, it has largely remained shrouded from the attention of climbers. The peak lies on the border between and China, in the Annapurna National Park region.

