Indian, Israeli leaders showing moral bankruptcy to win elections: PM Imran Khan

on Tuesday said that leaders in and are defying the international laws and showcasing moral bankruptcy to win elections in their country.

"When ldrs in & show a moral bankruptcy in their readiness to annex occupied & IOK in defiance of int law, UNSC resolutions & their own Constitution for votes, don't their ppl feel a sense of outrage & wonder how far they will go simply to win an election?" Khan tweeted.

The even wondered why the citizens of and do not feel a sense of outrage against their leaders and how far will the leaders go simply to win an election?

On April 6, Khan said that the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) "attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria" has backfired. He was referring to the US-magazine Foreign Policy's article which claimed that all F-16s sold to were accounted for indicating that India's claim of shooting down may not be true.

"The truth always prevails and is always the best policy. BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up and false claims of downing a Pak has backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no was missing from Pakistan's fleet," Khan tweeted.

The remarks by Khan have come when India is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, starting from April 11, while voting is underway in Israel on Tuesday for the 21st Legislature.

