In eight Indian languages, Modi tells diaspora 'everything is fine'

Everything is fine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the gathered leaders and Indian-American community gathered at the NRG Stadium on Sunday (local time).

Modi was speaking at the 'Howdy Modi!' event, the name expands to 'how do you do, Modi?'

Reassuring the community, Modi said that "everything is fine" in nearly eight languages, with US President Donald Trump present in the audience.

"Because you've asked 'Howdy Modi!', my response is everything is fine in India," Modi said, going on to reiterate the sentiment in about eight different languages including Punjabi, Gujarati and Bengali, to name a few.

The leader made the comments while addressing the mega community summit which is being held in his honour.

"This diversity is the very basis of our vibrant democracy," Modi went on to say.

Modi was presented the key of Houston by Mayor Sylvester Turner after he reached the venue, Houston's NRG Stadium, on Sunday. A bipartisan congressional delegation welcomed the leader on stage, with the crowd chanting "Modi! Modi!". He won hearts by bowing to the crowd, which roared with appreciation in return.

