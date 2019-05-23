Lok Sabha results 2019: BJP leading on 2 seats in Arunachal Pradesh

Early trends in two Lok Sabha seats in showed the (BJP) leading in both the seats for which trends had come in.

Tapir Gapo of the BJP is leading in Arunachal East while is leading from Arunachal West.

The Congress (INC) has pitted Lowangcha Wanglat against Gao and Nabam Tuki against Rijiju.

In 2014, INC emerged as the winning party in the state by getting a margin of 12,478 votes in Arunachal East and 41,738 margins of votes in Arunachal West respectively.

It should be noted that the Assembly elections were held on April 11, concurrently with the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Till 10:30 am, in assembly elections, BJP was leading on 11 seats while the (United ) and People's Party was leading on one seat each.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

