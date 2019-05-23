JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

US warns Turkey of facing 'very negative' consequences over S-400 deal

2019 results will be better than 2014: Harshvardhan
Business Standard

Trends show YSRCP is sweeping Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

ANI  |  Politics 

Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party is sweeping Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, according to official trends.

While YSRCP is leading on 134 Assembly seats in the 175-member House, the ruling Telugu Desam Party of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is ahead on 26 seats, the trends three hours after counting of votes began at 8 am, showed.

Jana Sena party of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is leading on one seat. The state went to polls on April 11.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, TDP formed the government with 102 seats while YSRCP bagged 67 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 11:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements