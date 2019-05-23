Trends show YSRCP is sweeping Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

Jaganmohan Reddy-led Congress Party is sweeping Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, according to official trends.

While YSRCP is leading on 134 Assembly seats in the 175-member House, the ruling of N Chandrababu Naidu is ahead on 26 seats, the trends three hours after counting of votes began at 8 am, showed.

of is leading on one seat. The state went to polls on April 11.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, TDP formed the government with 102 seats while YSRCP bagged 67 seats.

