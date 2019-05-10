SKorean military: NKorea's latest launches were missiles

The US and South Korean militaries evaluated the two projectiles North flew Thursday as short-range missiles, a South Korean said Friday, a day after the North's second launch in five days raised jitters about an unravelling detente between the Koreas and the future of nuclear negotiations between and

The weapons flew 420 kilometers (260 miles) and 270 kilometers (167 miles), respectively, on an apogee of 45 to 50 kilometers (28 to 31 miles), according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of

The launches were seen as Pyongyang's brushback pitch toward over deadlocked nuclear negotiations as they continue to struggle with mismatched demands in sanctions relief and disarmament.

North Korea's state-run Agency said Friday that leader Un helped guide the weapons tests on Thursday and learned about "various long-range strike means," but the statement from the didn't specify the type of missiles fired.

Pyongyang's official newspaper published photos that showed Kim, equipped with binoculars and smiling widely, observing the firing of rocket artillery and what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile fired from a launch vehicle.

Experts say the missile was identical to the one the North launched on Saturday, which appeared to be a solid-fuel missile modeled after Russia's short-range ballistic missile system. The photos showed the North used a tracked launch vehicle on Thursday, unlike Saturday when it used a wheeled vehicle.

Some analysts say that the new missile would be potentially capable of delivering warheads and striking targets within the entire Korean Peninsula, considering the range and capabilities of the and North Korea's recent advancements in

The South Korean said the South Korean and U.S. militaries are jointly analyzing more details from the launch, including whether the missiles fired on Thursday were the same weapons the North tested on Saturday. He didn't want to be named, citing office rules.

What was launched Thursday is a crucial detail, as North is banned by the from testing ballistic missiles. A major missile test could result in more sanctions, and the North's so far unsuccessful push for large-scale sanctions relief is at the heart of the current diplomatic impasse with

initially said Thursday that at least one projectile was launched from the Sino-ri area of province, an area known to have one of North Korea's oldest missile bases where a brigade operates mid-range Rodong missiles. It later said there were two launches from the nearby town of Kusong, where North conducted its first successful flight tests of its Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile and Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, both in 2017.

is also home to missile test facilities that were critical to the development of North Korea's solid-fuel Pukguksong-2, which was successfully flight-tested for the first time in February 2017, in the North's first missile test after took office.

The latest launches came as U.S. Special for visited South Korea, and hours after the North described its firing of rocket artillery and an apparent short-range ballistic missile on Saturday as a regular and defensive military exercise. also ridiculed for criticizing those launches.

Trump told reporters the weapons were smaller, short-range missiles, but: "Nobody's happy about it." He has met with Kim at two summits but said Thursday at the White House: "I don't think they're ready to negotiate."



South Korean Moon Jae-in urged to refrain from actions that could impede diplomacy. In an interview with the KBS television network, Moon also said will explore various options to help revive the talks, including providing to the North and pushing for his fourth summit with Kim.

Moon's office earlier said the North Korean launches were "very concerning" and detrimental to efforts to improve inter-Korean ties and ease military tensions on the

Some analysts have said that if North Korea resumes testing the kind of longer-range banned ballistic weapons that it fired in unusually large numbers in 2017 when many feared a U.S.-North Korea standoff could end in war it may signal that North Korea is turning away from diplomacy.

The tensions in 2017 were followed by a surprising diplomatic outreach by North Korea in 2018, when Kim attended summits with the South Korean and Chinese presidents and with Trump. But North Korea has not received what it wants most from its summitry: relief from punitive sanctions imposed over its nuclear and missile programs.

