Netanyahu renames Golan heights after Trump

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday officially renamed a settlement in Golan height after United States President Donald Trump.
"A great day on the Golan. PM Netanyahu and I had the honour to dedicate 'Trump Heights' -- first time Israel has dedicated a village in honour of a sitting president since Harry Truman (1949). Happy Birthday Mr President!!," tweeted, US Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman.
Notably, the community is now just an isolated outpost of 10 resident.In April, Netanyahu had said he would name a new community in the Golan Heights after the US President to thank him for recognising Israel's sovereignty over the area, which Israel captured from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967 and annexed in 1981.
The United States became the first country to recognise the Golan Heights as part of Israel on March 25.
Netanyahu told the gathered dignitaries that "it is a milestone in the history of Golan."
"President Trump is a very great friend of the country, a friend who did things for the country there were not done in the past and should have been done in the name of justice and truth."
The US President himself responded to the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon, thanking Netanyahu for the "great honour."
"Thank you PM @Netanyahu and the State of Israel for this great honour," he tweeted.
