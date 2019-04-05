India favourite to win World Cup under Virat Kohli: BCCI Acting President CK Khanna

-
BCCI Acting President CK Khanna on Friday said under the leadership of Virat Kohli and guidance of coach Ravi Shastri, team India is favourite to win the World Cup.
The 50-over tournament will be hosted in England and Wales, starting May 30.
"Virat has gained so much confidence. India has achieved the number one Test ranking. India are favourites under Virat's leadership and Ravi's guidance. The team is preparing well and they will come stronger in this World Cup," Khanna told ANI.
"This young team has been consistently performing well. Winning series after series. If we leave one or two series in between, there is no lack of performance," he added.
India will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.
