India needs a harmonious relationship with Pakistan: P Chidambaram

needs to maintain a harmonious relationship with Pakistan, said senior P on Sunday. "The situation has worsened in the last five years," he said.

"We have to make change its behaviour by changing our behaviour towards to get peace. There have been talks of muscular policy and strong government in the past five years, but there were more infiltrations in 2018 than in the last 15 years," he said.

Former Chidambaram, who was speaking at an event - 'Beyond Politics: Debating a New Security Manifesto' - organised by (ORF) in New Delhi, said that war is not an option for India, especially considering its position as a developing country in the world.

"War is not an option. We build strong armies not to win wars but to avoid them. We are in a neighbourhood where every country is a developing one. We, therefore, cannot be doing things which are beyond our economic capacity," he said.

The senior also stressed that the issues of security have consequences for India, but safeguarding human rights are of paramount importance. "It makes sense to resolve the easier issues of security first, and then go for the difficult ones," he said.

also criticised the previous governments for keeping some institutions out of the purview of the Parliament. "Everything and everyone is accountable to the Parliament in Keeping institutions out of the ambit of Parliament is showing distrust in democracy," he said.

"Over the years, several governments have done that and this should not be acceptable. The (RBI), for example, should be made answerable directly to the Parliament," he said.

