India obtains consular access to 117 of 129 students arrested in USA

The and Consulates across the length of the have obtained consular access to 117 out of the 129 arrested students who were detained in connection with their enrollment in a fraudulent university in the US last week.

"As on date, our Embassy and Consulates have obtained consular access to the 117 of them, by proactively visiting 36 different detention sites through the length and breadth of the country," a statement issued by the on Tuesday noted.

Efforts to get in touch with the remaining students are "continuing," the MEA further highlighted. "Consular access to the remaining students, estimated at about a dozen, are continuing, including through the 24/7 helpline set up by the Embassy and outreach to the community," the statement outlined.

The US authorities arrested scores of Indian students, mainly from and Telangana, on January 31 for illegally staying in the country. The students had allegedly enrolled in a fraudulent university in order to take advantage of the US government's pay-to-stay scheme.

Furthermore, assistance is being extended to the students in obtaining legal advice. Efforts are also being made by to ensure that humane and dignified treatment is meted out to the students by the US authorities during their period of detention.

" continues to attach high priority to the well-being of the detained students and will remain constantly engaged with the U.S. authorities and other stakeholders, to address the issue," the MEA added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)