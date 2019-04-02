Boeing's 737 MAX software fix to take 'weeks'

-
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said that it expects to receive Boeing's final software enhancement for its 737 MAX jets over the "coming weeks" for approval.
"The FAA expects to receive Boeing's final package of its software enhancement over the coming weeks for FAA approval," CNN reported quoting FAA.
"Time is needed for additional work by Boeing as a result of an ongoing review of the 737 MAX Flight Control System to ensure that Boeing has identified and appropriately addressed all pertinent issues," they added.
Boeing confirmed the statement, without giving a reason behind the timeline change.
The new notification will lead to the fleet remaining grounded in most countries that are awaiting a safety nod, following the devastating crashes involving the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the last few months.
Nearly 160 people on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight lost their lives after the 737 MAX jet, enroute to Kenya from Adis Ababa, crashed just a few minutes after takeoff last month. This was the second accident within a span of five months which involved the jet, leading to numerous airlines and countries grounding the aircraft.
