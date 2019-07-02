India series win gave us real confidence, says Pat Cummins

Australia pacer Pat Cummins has said that it was their series wins against India which gave them a 'real confidence' going into the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Earlier this year, Australia thrashed India in two T20I matches as they registered a three and seven wickets victory in those matches. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scored a scintillating century in the second T20I as he hammered 113 runs off just 55 balls.

"At Bangalore, Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) hit a hundred and we won seemingly out of nowhere. It gave us real confidence, the best side in the world, in their own conditions," ICC quoted Cummins as saying.

Following the T20I series, Australia also won the five-match ODI series by 3-2. Cummins was the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets under his belt in the ODI series.

Cummins called that a 'special win' and said that it made them believe that they could win from anywhere.

"It really felt like a special group, a couple of really special wins where we felt like we could win from anywhere. It's pretty infectious when you have that feeling around the group. Luckily, we have held on to it," he said.

From there on, Australia continued their impressive form and currently atop the World Cup's points table with 14 points.

Reflecting on the performance in the premier tournament, Cummins said: "Everything has clicked, the batting, the bowling, our game plan. We have come so far and we are playing the way we have talked about for a while that we wanted to play."

Australia will next compete against South Africa on July 6.

