Rohit, Virat complete 1000 runs in 2019

India opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli both touched another milestone as they crossed the 1000-run mark in ODI cricket for the calendar year 2019 during team's match against Bangladesh in the World Cup at Edgbaston here on Tuesday.

Rohit needed just four runs when he entered the field to bat and smashed another astounding century, his fourth in the tournament, and went on to play a knock of 104-run.

Sharma, who became the first Indian batsman to complete the feat, has now 1100 runs so far this year.

On the other hand, Kohli required just seven runs and completed his 1000 runs in the format after he scored 26 runs from 27 balls in the match. The skipper has now amassed 1019 runs for this year.

Apart from them, two Australia batsman, skipper Aaron Finch (1138), Usman Khawaja (1067), have also completed their 1000 runs in 2019.

Recently Kohli also became the quickest batsman to complete 20,000 international runs after he touched the milestone in his 417th inning.

