ICC gives Sri Lanka permission to wear 2nd choice 'lucky yellow jersey'

In a first, the ICC has acceded to team's request of allowing them to wear their second choice "yellow jersey" for the remaining as they consider it to be "lucky" after winning against England.

The ICC has introduced a second choice jersey for each team in the competition where one team will be considered home and other away.

is set to wear their second choice jersey dominated by orange colour compared to their usual blue against England in on June 30.

wore a jersey that had yellow base, different from their usual navy blue base and their campaign was back in track after beating hosts England.

"The team considers yellow jersey to be their lucky one. They put in a formal request if they could wear it against any other team in the competition. The ICC saw that it's not clashing with colours of other teams and hence they have been allowed," an ICC source told on conditions of anonymity.

While Sri Lanka's second choice jersey did not create any controversy, India's coach was asked about his take on the colour of the second choice jersey which has been politicised in some quarters.

"To be very honest, we are not even aware of which colour we are going to be wearing. So, we have not given any thought on that. All our focus is on the match tomorrow," Arun said.

In Mumbai, MLA Abu Azmi Wednesday said team wearing orange jersey could be "saffronisation".

Asked about the politicisation on this issue, Arun simply said, "We bleed blue and blue is going to be predominantly the colour tomorrow. That is it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)