India stands firmly with Sri Lanka, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolences to the victims of bomb blasts that hit several hotels and churches across Sri Lanka killing at least 138 people and injuring over 560.
"Today, the festival of Easter is being celebrated all over the world. In such a time, many bomb blasts have been carried out by the terrorists in churches and hotels in our friend-country Sri Lanka. Hundreds of innocents praying in the church were killed by terrorists," Prime Minister said while addressing an election rally here.
"India stands firmly with Sri Lanka. India is ready to help them with anything. I express my condolences," he said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had telephone conversations with President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences on his behalf and that of all Indians.
