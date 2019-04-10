GE Power wins Rs 142 crore contract to reduce NOx across 10 GW of power plants

GE Power said on Wednesday it has been awarded a Rs 142 crore order by government-owned power utility for supply and installation of low nitrogen oxide (NOx) combustion system for 10 gigawatts of thermal power plant capacity across the country.

This is the first project awarded on such a large scale by to install low NOx at its thermal power plant fleet.

The project involves in-combustion system modification of the boiler by staging the combustion air in the furnace to reduce the generation of fuel and thermal NOx during the combustion process.

The can help reduce 30 to 40 per cent of NOx emissions from these coal-fired boilers up to a level of less than 400 mg/Nm3 at 6 per cent oxygen content in on at induced draft fan outlet.

The low NOx combustion system will be delivered in a phased manner over a period of over 30 months.

"With more than 150 GW of coal-fired plants operating at sub-critical level, is the world's second largest NOx emitter, contributing close to 30 per cent of annual NOx emissions of the country's industrial sector," said Lalit Sankrani, at GE

"While the industry is slowly waking up to adopt new technologies such as desulphurisation for curbing SOx emissions from thermal power plants, there is still a journey to be covered as far as addressing NOx emissions are concerned. It is high time de-Nox solutions are also taken seriously to address the emissions compliance needs for the country," he said in a statement.

Earlier in September 2018, GE was selected by and Tata Chemicals to upgrade two coal-fired boilers in with low NOx firing system: NTPC's 2 x 490 thermal plant at Dadri in and the 2 x 136 TPH Boiler at Mithapur in

