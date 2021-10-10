India will soon cross 1000-mn Covid vaccination mark, says JP Nadda

-
ALSO READ
UP CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM Modi, Nadda tomorrow
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP President J P Nadda today
India has overtaken US in total vaccine doses administered: Health Ministry
Over 800 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India
Congress creating false panic in fight against Covid: Nadda to Sonia Gandhi
-
India is set to achieve a milestone by inoculating 100 crore of its population within a few days making it the world's largest vaccination program, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday.
The BJP leader who is in Manipur said, "Within 2-4 days, 100 crore vaccinations will be over which is the world's largest vaccination program taking place in India. Approximately, 17.5 lakh vaccine doses have been given in Manipur. I congratulate Chief Minister N Biren Singh for this."
In this regard, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier today said that India has completed the administration of 95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Highlighting that Manipur is now the gateway of development, Nadda said, "For the first time, a 'Make in India' drone has been used to transport COVID-19 vaccines from the Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak lake, Karang island in Manipur. Also, BJP is committed and determined to have a fight against drugs. All possible measures will be taken against it."
"Manipur was considered as the gateway of fighting Independence. And now Manipur is the gateway of development, " he said.
Speaking about the political dynamics here, Nadda said, "A few years back, Manipur was known for politics of destruction, blockade, instability, insurgency, politics of 'haves' and 'have nots', inequality. That was being represented some 5 years ago."
"But today we find a change - from disruption to dialogue, from violence to peace, a change where through political dialogue participation of polity is there and development is taking place," he added.
Earlier today, BJP National President inaugurated Manipur State Party Office in Imphal. Manipur Assembly elections are slated to be held next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU