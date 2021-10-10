Kerala coronavirus update: Reports 10,691 fresh Covid-19 cases, 85 deaths

-
: Kerala on Sunday logged 10,691 fresh COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths, taking the infection count to 47,94,800 and fatalities to 26,258 till date.
With 12,655 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries touched 46,56,866 and the active cases dropped to 1,11,083, an official press release said.
As many as 81,914 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,639 followed by Thrissur (1,378), Thiruvananthapuram (1,197) and Kozhikode (976).
The State has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.
Of the new cases, 52 were health workers, 50 from outside the State and 10,196 infected through contact with the source of it not bein clear in 393.
There are currently 3,61,495 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,48,743 are in home or institutional quarantine and 12,752 in hospitals.
