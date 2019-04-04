Indian Army patrol team discovers wreckage of WW II vintage US Air Force aircraft

A 12-member patrol team of its soldiers discovered the wreckage of a World War II vintage US Air Force aircraft on March 30, the informed on Thursday.

"Troops from discovered the wreckage of a World War II vintage US Air Force aircraft in Roing district of 12-member patrol successfully carried out an arduous task on 30 Mar 2019," said in a tweet.

The patrol located aircraft debris covered deep under five-feet of snow.

The Army sent the special patrol team after receiving a tip-off from the local trekkers.

World War II was fought from 1939 to 1945. It finally ended after surrendered following nuclear attacks on two of its cities by the of America.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)