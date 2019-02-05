JNU digitalises 8482 degrees, diplomas, certificates

The (JNU) claims to have digitalised 8482 degrees, diplomas and certificates of BA, MA, M.Phil and PhD students across its Schools and Special Centres awarded since 2014 onwards. It has uploaded all these documents in the Academic Depository (NAD).

The process of digitalisation started in May 2018, according to officials.

NAD is an initiative of the central government to create an of all academic awards.

All uploaded degrees in the NAD depository have photographs and other relevant details of students inscribed on it. A distinct feature of the NAD framework is that it respects the privacy of the data and provides a for lodging, retrieval, authentication and verification of academic awards in digital format for the students and other NAD users.

Most importantly, it also validates and guarantees the authenticity of the academic award and ensures its safe storage.

" has been prompt in introducing this revolutionary move and started the process of digitalisation in May 2018. It is significant that from the year 2014 onwards, a total of 8482 diplomas, degrees and certificates of BA, MA, M.Phil and Ph.D students across all Schools and Special Centres have been uploaded by in the NAD depository," read the press release from SC Garkoti.

