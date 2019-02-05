Mamata govt also denies permission to me to land chopper in WB: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former said on Tuesday that the led by his counterpart has denied permission to him for landing his chopper in the state tomorrow for addressing a public rally.

The development came after Uttar Pradesh was also refused permission to land his helicopter in the state for addressing a public rally on Tuesday.

Chouhan said that Banerjee is "scared" and, therefore she doesn't allow her opponents to present their view before the people.

"The Constitution permits all political parties to present their stand before the public. Who is scared of? I have a rally in Berhampore tomorrow but I have been informed that the permission for my chopper's landing and rally's venue has not been given," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, Adityanath's chopper touched down in Jharkhand's Bokaro and he is travelling to West Bengal's district by road to address the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)