Indian badminton players to compete in Japan Open

After the Indonesia Open, Indian shuttlers are gearing up to take part in the Japan Open scheduled to start from July 23.

In the Indonesia Open, PV Sindhu managed to bag a silver medal after she was beaten by Akane Yamaguchi in the final on Sunday. No other Indian player won any medal in the Indonesia Open.

India's top singles and doubles badminton players will now participate in the Japan Open and it will be great preparation for the Olympics as the tournament will take place at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, a venue where badminton games will take place during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The participants are as follows:

Men's singles: Srikanth Kidambi, Sameer Verma, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap

Women's singles: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal

Men's Doubles: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri

Women's doubles: N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa

Mixed Doubles: N Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Japan Open will conclude on July 28.

