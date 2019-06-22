JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cash-strapped Pakistan rolls out red carpet for Qatari Emir
Business Standard

Doctor collapses to death while playing badminton

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

A 48-year-old doctor, who was participating in a badminton tournament at a stadium here, collapsed and died while playing a match Saturday.

Dr Rajesh Bhat, obstetrician and gynaecologist, suffered a heart attack and collapsed while playing in the Mangalore Premium League, tournament officials said.

Other doctors gave him first aid and rushed him to hospital, but to no avail, the officials said.

Following his death, the tournament was cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 20:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU