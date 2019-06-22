Doctor collapses to death while playing badminton

A 48-year-old doctor, who was participating in a tournament at a stadium here, collapsed and died while playing a match Saturday.

Dr Rajesh Bhat, obstetrician and gynaecologist, suffered a and collapsed while playing in the Mangalore Premium League, tournament officials said.

Other doctors gave him and rushed him to hospital, but to no avail, the officials said.

Following his death, the tournament was cancelled.

