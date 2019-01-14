Indian Coast Guard recovers body of crew member of a dredger after two days search

After two day of intensive search operation, the on Monday afternoon recovered the body of a crew member of dredger Asia, 3 miles off the

According to the information, on the morning of January 12, the received a distress message from dredger Asia that one of its crew members Raj Kumar Mylapilli, who was has fallen overboard while near in Harbour.

" diverted a Fast Patrol Vessel and an Interceptor Boat operating off for search of missing crew," said the PRO Indian Coast Guards.

"Air surveillance was also undertaken by Indian Coast Guard helicopter from Shikra on 12 and 13 January. The continued for two days and dead body of the crew located by Indian Coast Guard Ship Agrim, 03 miles off at about 1:15 PM on14 January," informed Coast Guard. The body has been handed over to Police for further formalities.

