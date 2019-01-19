Fire breaks at Kumbh Mela, no causalities reported

A fire broke out at the ongoing here in Prayagraj on Saturday evening but no casualities have been reported yet.

The fire, which broke out at a Kalpavasi camp in Sector 13 at the caused damage to one pandal (tent) but no injuries or loss of life have been reported.

Soon after the fire broke out, fire tenders were immediately pressed to action to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second fire, which broke out less than a week after the festival began.

Earlier, a fire broke out at the on Monday on the eve of the

Around 10 ambulances and an air ambulance were also rushed to the spot.

Nodal Officer, Disaster Management, Dr said the fire broke out after a cylinder blast occurred in the tent. "No casualties have been reported so far," he told ANI.

The 55-day long that will end on March 4 is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate. It is believed that taking a dip in the holy Sangam water, a confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers would pave the way for salvation.

