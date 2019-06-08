Indian cricket team meets High Commissioner in London

The Indian cricket team met India's to the United Kingdom, Ghanashyam, at her residence here on Friday.

During the interaction, the congratulated the team for winning their first ICC Men's Cricket Cup match against and wished them all the best for the remaining games in the ongoing tournament.

The squad was accompanied by and former as well as other team officials.

"We are happy that the Indian team visited us today. I congratulated them for winning the first match. The hopes of all Indians are on the team. We are all excited about Cup. We hope they continue playing their best in the remaining games," Ghanashyam told ANI.

On June 5, displayed an astonishing performance during their Cup opener as they restricted to just 229 runs and later chased down the target to register a comfortable six-wicket victory, courtesy Rohit Sharma's brilliant hundred and Yuzvendra Chahal's scintillating spell.

will now face at The Oval in on June 9.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)