Jaishankar calls on Bhutanese PM during first official overseas visit

S Jaishankar called on Bhutanese at the Gyelyong Tshokhang here on Friday during his first official overseas visit after assuming office.

The two sides held a "cordial conversation on important elements of the bilateral partnership," he said in a tweet after the meeting.

"It was a pleasure to call on @PMBhutan Dr @narendramodi's greetings and had a cordial conversation on important elements of the bilateral partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

Tshering was one of the BIMSTEC leaders who had attended Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30. The EAM's visit reflects the importance attaches to its northern neighbour, according to the

The Bhutanese expressed his appreciation over the minister's visit shortly after taking charge of the ministry on May 31.

"H.E. @DrSJaishankar, of called on Lyonchhen Dr. Lyonchhen welcomed and expressed his appreciation for visiting soon after assuming the post of External Affairs Minister," Tshering tweeted.

Before this, Jaishankar had met with his Bhutanese counterpart, Dr Tandi for a bilateral meeting where issues of mutual interest were discussed.

"Giving a new thrust to time-tested friendship! EAM @DrSJaishankar held talks with @FMBhutan Dr Tandi The two Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest with an emphasis on development partnership and hydropower," tweeted.

"A very cordial meeting with H.E. Dr @DrSJaishankar who is on a 2-day visit to # The excellent relations have been built & nurtured by our visionary Monarchs & the successive leaders of @RuchiraKamboj @narendramodi @PMBhutan," the Bhutanese tweeted.

He is now slated to receive an audience with of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, during his two-day visit to the country.

