14 killed in a road accident in China

At least 14 people were killed while 27 others sustained injuries in a 31-vehicle pile-up on an expressway in China's Gansu Province, local authorities said.
According to news agency Xinhua, the incident took place on Saturday evening.
One of the rescuers said that a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting outside a toll station on the Lanzhou-Haikou Expressway. The station is close to Lanzhou, capital of Gansu.
The cause of the accident is yet to be known and a probe has been initiated in the matter.
More details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
