14 killed in a road accident in China

ANI  |  Lanzhou [China] 

At least 14 people were killed while 27 others sustained injuries in a 31-vehicle pile-up on an expressway in China's Gansu Province, local authorities said.

According to news agency Xinhua, the incident took place on Saturday evening.

One of the rescuers said that a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting outside a toll station on the Lanzhou-Haikou Expressway. The station is close to Lanzhou, capital of Gansu.

The cause of the accident is yet to be known and a probe has been initiated in the matter.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 11:20 IST

