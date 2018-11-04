14 killed in a road accident in China

At least 14 people were killed while 27 others sustained injuries in a 31-vehicle pile-up on an expressway in China's Province, local authorities said.

According to news agency Xinhua, the incident took place on Saturday evening.

One of the rescuers said that a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting outside a toll station on the The station is close to Lanzhou, capital of

The cause of the accident is yet to be known and a probe has been initiated in the matter.

More details are awaited.

