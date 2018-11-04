Afghanistan: Utah mayor killed in 'insider' attack

The of Utah, Brent Taylor, was killed on Saturday in in what the United States-backed coalition called an "insider attack."

The attacker was a member of the and was immediately killed by other Afghan forces, the NATO-led Resolute Support coalition said, according to

A post by confirmed the death of Taylor, who was elected to the city council of North Ogden, about 45 miles north of Salt Lake City, in 2009 and became in 2013.

"We are devastated by the loss of our and friend, Brent had a profound influence on this community. He was the best of men with the ability to see potential and possibility in everything around him," the post read.

Another servicemember, who has not been identified, was also wounded in the attack.

