Indian Embassy organises training for 62 officials of Nepal govt

The training course focused on the topic 'Global Perspectives on Public Financial Management' upon the request of the Nepal government with the Indian Government under the Nepal-India economic co-operation programme.
"The programme is designed as per the requirement of the Ministry of Finance of Nepal and is being held at the Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF). The training will enhance the capabilities of these officials in global practices dealing with e-payment system, accounting and cash management, public burrowing system, accounting of foreign loans/grants and repayments, pension payment system, internal audit, fiscal responsibility and budget management, etc," read a statement from Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
The training courses are set to be held in three batches out of which the first batch of 20 officials is currently undergoing training at INGAF, New Delhi from January 14.
"The INGAF, New Delhi is a premier training institute of Government of India in the field of Public Financial Management with state-of-the-art learning facilities. INGAF's recognition across the spectrum has led to having associations and collaborations with premier institutions like Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Florida, Atlanta School of Public Policy, Duke University, Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, etc," the statement added.
The INGAF in India's capital is a partner institute for imparting training of officials from friendly developing countries under the ITEC programme of the Indian government.
In addition to some of the global programmes, the INGAF has been undertaking tailor-made training for officials from neighbouring countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.
