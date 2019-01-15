Polish mayor who was stabbed in heart, dies

Pawel Adamowicz, the of the Polish city of Gdansk, who was stabbed by a man during a charity event, passed away here on Monday.

The 53-year-old was stabbed in the heart and stomach at the stage of a children's hospital charity event on Sunday when he was thanking everyone who had helped to raise funds for medical equipment, reported.

Subsequently, he was rushed to a hospital, and a five-hour-long surgery took place. Despite being in a critical condition, doctors tried their best to recuperate him but succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested a 27-year-old suspect, who had convictions for and had served jail sentences earlier.

The city's said that the attacker jumped onto the stage shouting and lashed out at and others for his imprisonment, before brazenly attacking the with the knife, much to the shock to thousands of others who were present at the event.

entered local politics in 1990 as a local councillor, before serving the current post for over 20 years.

The Polish mayor was a of the country's right-wing government and was a staunch supporter of LGBT rights, immigrants and minority groups.

Poland's Interior Minister, Joachim Brudzinski, termed the attack as an "act of inexplicable barbarity."

Hundreds of people in are expected to march in solidarity of and protest against the attack later in the day.

