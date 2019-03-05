Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. collaborates with ORDI to sensitize India on rare diseases

-
Observing rare disease Awareness day on 28th February 2019, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. has associated with Organization of Rare Disease India (ORDI) for a campaign "Rare Needs Care". A leading diagnostic and related healthcare service provider, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. has been proactively working towards the cause and combating rare diseases of neurology through its NeuroPro division. This association is in alignment with what the brand stands for.
In India, 70 million people suffer from rare diseases which means 1 out of 20 children is diagnosed with the rare disease. The race for 7 is an event organized by the Organization of Rare Disease India (ORDI) to empower patients and their families with access to national and international resources. To raise awareness for the 7,000 documented rare diseases, the event consists of a 7,000-meter walk. This year the event is spread across 9 cities viz Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Kochi, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram.
"We are honored to collaborate with ORDI. Through this event, we aim to make people aware of the challenges patients face due to rare diseases. We are participating in the event as associate sponsors to spread awareness about these rare diseases and help these patients get a correct & timely diagnosis.",said Arvind Lal, Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. This story is provided by NewsVoir.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
