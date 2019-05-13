Van Heusen launches its largest store in Mumbai on Linking Road, Bandra

Van Heusen, India's premium formal wear brand for men and women from launched a new store in with Radhika who is known for her distinct style. The upscale fashion store is located in the heart of the city at Linking Road. With the launch of the new store, now has 16 stores in

" has over the last decade carved a niche for itself as a renowned fashion brand with a strong presence across leading cities and towns of Today, enjoys a high recall value and is perceived as a brand that provides power dressing to young professionals. We are happy to be at the forefront of the fashion revolution that is underway in one of the largest cities in India, Mumbai", said Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer, Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

"The launch of our new brand outlet at Linking Road takes our store count in the state to 27. We are delighted with the overwhelming response we have received and are confident of catering to the growing demand with the right offering", he added.

The expansive store is spread across 2200 sq ft, offering an array of wardrobe options for both men and women ranging from corporate suits to fashion jackets, casual work-wear to club wear and the right accessories to complete the look. Each product reflects modern styles, along with cutting edge innovation in fabric and technology.

Taking a fresh approach towards casual menswear and womenswear, the new store hosts of collections from Van Heusen's sub-brands including VDot and Van Heusen sport. The VDot range of clothes is bold and expressive in terms of styles and designs. The Van Heusen Sport line is constructed with knits, stretchable fabric and blends of linen, making the ensembles breathable and refreshing, and the preferred choice for both offices wear and beyond.

The latest Innerwear, Athleisure and Loungewear for men and women are a collection of new and innovative products - bearing features for best-in-class comfort and fit. Each product which has been crafted with elevated fashion and new age fabric is designed to offer a differentiated range to the various consumer segments.

As part of the celebrations, Van Heusen introduced an exciting offer for its first 100 customers who can avail a special discount of Rs 1000 on purchase of Rs 2500 worth merchandise. That's not all; the brand surprised some of its consumers with fun giveaways and rewards.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)