Indira Gandhi governed like Hitler: Ravi Shankar Prasad

-
ALSO READ
India's global prestige increased under Modi govt: Ravi Shankar
No-Confidence Motion: Opposition reacts to Modi govt's victory
India seeing turbulent times due to Modi's 'whimsical and bizarre' decisions: Kharge
Kharge writes to PM, to boycott Lokpal meet
Kharge corners PM Modi for Africa tour
-
Expressing shock over senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adolf Hitler, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who governed the country like the Nazi leader and not Prime Minister Modi.
"Shocking that senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge ji equalled Modi ji with Hitler. I want to tell him it was Indira ji who governed like Hitler," Prasad said.
He further said that Kharge cannot even move an inch without the permission of the family (Gandhis). "This is the same Kharge ji who can't even move an inch without the permission of the family," the law minister said.
On Sunday, Kharge had said that Prime Minister Modi wants to do the same with India what Hitler did to Germany. "Efforts are being made to bring dictatorship in the country. What Adolf Hitler did to Germany, Prime Minister Modi wants to do the same in India," the Congress leader had said.
He had accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destroying the Constitution and asserted that the Congress party would not let it happen."The Constitution does not belong to the people of a particular caste, religion or community, it belongs to every Indian," Kharge said.
Further targeting Prime Minister Modi, the Congress leader had said that the government is restricting the freedom of speech and curbing the Press.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU