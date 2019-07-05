Indo-France joint exercise to enhance cooperation between two Air Forces: IAF

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday said the objective of Indo-France joint exercise is to enhance interoperability and cooperation between the two Air Forces.

"The objective of Indo-France joint exercise is to share good practices & to enhance interoperability & cooperation between the two Air Forces. During the exchange flying, Squadron Leader Sourabh Ambure flew in the FAF Rafale aircraft," tweeted by the IAF.

An IAF contingent is currently in France for the joint exercise 'Garuda' with the French Air Force (FAF).

"Indo-France joint exercise gives us a great opportunity to interact, exchange views, experiences & knowledge. A French Air Force Pilot got an opportunity to fly in the Su-30MKI aircraft, during the integration flying training week," IAF said in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier, India and France had recently held naval drills in the Arabian Sea under the Varuna series wargames in which Indian naval fighters along with the Rafale-M of the French Air Force took part.

India and France are strategic partners and have been enhancing their cooperation over the last many years.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had signed a deal for 36 Rafale fighters with France in the year 2016. The first squadron would be based in Ambala while the second one would go to Hashimara on the border with China.

