Brazil's Prez eases gun control

At a time when like are tightening gun laws, Brazil's signed a decree easing restrictions on on Tuesday (local time).

Gun buyers in the South American nation can now buy between 1,000 and 5,000 rounds of ammunition every year depending on their license, while the validity of the permit will be extended to 10 years, according to

Furthermore, the decree also involves rules of gun use, purchasing, imports and ownership. The full text of the decree is yet to be published.

With the latest decree, the Brazilian fulfils one of his campaign promises to ease owning firearms for citizens.

In a bid to end the monopoly of the local gun company 'Taurus', the latest decree also allows those with gun possession permits to import weapons and ammunition.

outlined that the decree is a guarantee of the individual rights of those citizens who wish to own a gun. He had previously removed the need for gun seekers to formally justify the reason behind wanting a gun with the police.

