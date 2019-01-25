Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu knocked out by Carolina Marin

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Indonesian Masters after going down against of in the quarter-final clash of the women's singles event here on Friday.

The 23-year-old was handed over a crushing 11-21, 12-21 defeat by her Spanish counterpart in the last-eight match that lasted just 37 minutes.

Marin won a total of 42 rallies in the match along with six consecutive points to race ahead of Sindhu who won just 23 rallies and collected four consecutive points.

Appearing in her first quarter-final of 2019, Sindhu looked a bit out of touch and failed to put a strong competition against the world number four

Earlier, world number eight Indian Kidambi Srikanth also bowed out of the tournament following his 18-21, 19-21 defeat against local

In women's singles, former world number one sailed into the semi-final round as she registered a thumping 21-7, 21-18 victory over Pornpawee Chochuwong of Saina will next face He Bingjiao of to cement her spot in the final round of the tournament.

