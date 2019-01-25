Sarfaraz apologises to Phehlukwayo in person for making racial remarks

on Friday apologised to South African pacer in person following his racial remarks against the right-hand bowler during the second ODI of the five-match series in

The wicket-keeper batsman was picked up by the stump mic saying, "Hey black [man], where is your mother sitting? What prayer did you get her to say for you today?" (Abay kaalay, teri ammi aaj kahan baitheen hain? Kya parhwa ke aya hai aaj tu?).

Sarfaraz took to his handle and shared a picture with Phehlukwayo where both the players could be seen shaking hands.

"This morning I apologised to and he was gracious enough to accept my apology and I hope the people of also accept my apology," Sarfaraz captioned the post.

This is the second time that the right-hand batsman has apologised for the incident. Earlier, he had extended his "sincere apologies" for his on-field comment immediately after it turned into a controversy.

South African had accepted the apology but he cautioned that the team is not going to take the incident lightly.

had won the second match against to level the ongoing series 1-1.

